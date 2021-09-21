Nicaraguans Fight Covid Surge Despite Official Denials.

Official coronavirus data in Nicaragua, where Daniel Ortega rules with an iron fist, do not represent the reality of a people struggling to locate oxygen tanks for sick loved ones.

The government claims that hospital beds are plenty and that the epidemic has killed 201 Nicaraguans out of a population of 6.5 million.

Observers and inhabitants, on the other hand, present a different picture.

Observatorio Ciudadano, a network of independent doctors, claims that over 4,500 individuals have died from Covid-19-like symptoms, with at least 25,150 probable cases — over double the government’s reported figure of 13,206.

Ortega, who has imprisoned hundreds of opposition candidates since June ahead of elections on November 7 in which he will seek a fourth consecutive term, rejects these figures as “pandemic terrorism.”

Despite a lack of “official numbers to allow a full study,” the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) noted last Wednesday that “other sources indicating strong demand for health services, notably hospitals” in Nicaragua.

“It’s a life or death situation… “It’s terrible,” Erika, who declined to provide her last name, said as she stood in line for oxygen in Managua’s capital.

She stated that the epidemic had claimed the lives of two members of her family.

Yonarqui Martinez, a human rights campaigner, added, “I no longer want to go onto social media and be faced with all the condolences” voiced for individuals who had died.

According to the Catholic Church, 16 priests have died of the virus in Nicaragua thus far, the majority of them this year.

According to the PAHO, there has been “high transmission,” which means a spike in the number of cases – including in children and teenagers – as well as hospitalizations, suspected and confirmed cases, and deaths.

Oxygen tanks have been in limited supply for weeks, and people are flocking to the capital from all around Nicaragua to try to get them for loved ones they say they have no choice but to treat at home.

Julio Larios, a taxi driver from Leon in the country’s west, went 180 kilometers (112 miles) to Managua only to be told after a long wait that there was no more oxygen.

“I’ll stand in line and hope that by some miracle, another tanker arrives today,” he told AFP.

Francisco Montenegro, who has taken in both of his parents who have been diagnosed with Covid-19, is also waiting for oxygen.

He bemoans the absence of containment mechanisms in place to halt the pandemic’s spread.

