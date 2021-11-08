Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is re-elected after his opponents were imprisoned.

Daniel Ortega won a fourth consecutive presidential term Monday in elections blasted by the US as a “sham,” with the long-time Nicaraguan leader dismissing his opponents as “terrorists,” with the majority of them imprisoned or exiled.

According to official provisional results from the country’s Supreme Electoral Council, Ortega received 75 percent of votes after ballots were counted in 49 percent of voting locations.

With seven potential presidential contenders jailed since June, the 75-year-old has been guaranteed of a fourth five-year term in a row, and his fifth overall.

Critics have criticized the five candidates he did face as government supporters.

Even before the final result, some Ortega supporters began to rejoice on the streets of Managua late Sunday night.

As fireworks went out, they chanted, “Yes, we did it, Daniel, Daniel!” in various areas.

In a statement released on Sunday, US President Joe Biden stated that the outcome was “rigged” well before the “sham” election.

“What Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and Vice-President Rosario Murillo organized today was a pantomime election that was neither free nor fair, and most certainly not democratic,” the president stated, adding that the couple now rule Nicaragua “like autocrats.”

“This day, we are standing up to those who advocate terrorism, finance war, to those who spread terror, death,” Ortega said in a new attack on his opponents on Sunday.

He was alluding to Nicaraguans who participated in major anti-government rallies in 2018, which were met with a violent crackdown that killed over 300 people in Central America’s poorest country.

Since then, 150 people have been imprisoned, including 39 opposition figures apprehended in the run-up to the election in June.

After 11 hours of voting, polling stations were closed on Sunday under the cautious eye of 30,000 police and troops.

Nicaragua, according to the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh), is a “police state” that uses “fear (and) social control” measures to “destroy the opposition.”

Despite the government’s claim of a 65 percent turnout, the opposition alleged that the vote was marred by widespread abstention.

Fear and apathy coexisted among the 4.4 million Nicaraguans eligible to vote in the 6.5 million-strong country.

“No one in my family cast a ballot. Nicaraguans were mocked by this “said the owner of a supermarket business, a 49-year-old lady.

She, like many others, was afraid to reveal her identity.

At some of the 13,459 polling sites, however, there were short lines of voters wearing face masks. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.