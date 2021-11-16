Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his wife have been barred from entering the United States.

The US placed an entry restriction on Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, his vice-president wife, and his government on Tuesday, following international condemnation of illegal elections.

Nicaraguan authorities jailed roughly 40 opposition figures, including seven potential presidential candidates, ahead of the November 7 election, ensuring Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo’s victory.

“The Ortega government’s and those who support it’s authoritarian and abusive activities require the United States to intervene,” President Joe Biden stated in a proclamation.

“The Ortega government’s undemocratic, authoritarian policies have hampered the electoral process and taken away Nicaraguan citizens’ freedom to freely and fairly chose their leaders.”

Separate financial restrictions against Nicaraguan officials were announced by the US on Monday, branding the recent election as a “sham.”

New sanctions against prominent Nicaraguans have also been declared by the United Kingdom and Canada.

“Police and prison authorities’ physical and psychological torture of political detainees is reprehensible and must be tolerated,” Biden stated, accusing Ortega of overseeing corrupt courts, police, and security services.

Ortega ruled Nicaragua from 1979 to 1990 after heading a guerrilla army that defeated US-backed tyrant Anastasio Somoza.

He came back to power in 2007, winning four re-elections while becoming increasingly autocratic and abolishing presidential term limits.

Nicaragua’s congress requested Ortega, 76, to withdraw the Central American country from a regional cooperation agency that had rejected Ortega’s election, which he won with 75% of the vote.

Despite the government’s claim of a 65 percent turnout, the Nicaraguan opposition said that the election was marked by widespread abstention.

The Organization of American States (OAS) in Washington warned last week that the election “was not free, just, or transparent, and lacked democratic legitimacy.”

The legislature is requesting that Ortega reject the OAS charter, which is the legal step for leaving the organization, according to Congressional Speaker Gustavo Porras.

During that session, 83 of the 87 legislators voted in favor of the proposal.

Ortega’s left-wing Sandinista National Liberation Front controls Congress, as it does all other organs of government in Nicaragua.

The OAS has been accused of breaking the law by Congress “Non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries is a principle.

“Nicaragua is now firmly established as an autocratic administration,” “Last week, the European Union made a statement.

Faced with international condemnation, Ortega retaliated by accusing Spain and the EU of being headed by “fascists” and “Nazi MPs.”