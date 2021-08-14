Nicaraguan police raided a newspaper that called the government a dictatorship.

Nicaraguan police stormed the offices of La Prensa, an independent daily that had been forced to cease its print edition after calling the government a “dictatorship.”

The suspension was announced on Thursday, with the publisher blaming customs for refusing to release its paper shipments.

At a time when the government is accused of oppressing opponents, La Prensa was the only national independent daily newspaper still in circulation.

Nicaragua is preparing for a general election in November, but authorities have imprisoned 32 opposition figures since June 1, including seven who have expressed interest in opposing President Daniel Ortega, who is seeking a fourth term.

The newspaper’s executives are being probed for “customs fraud and money laundering,” according to an official police statement.

At 2:00 p.m., police arrived on the scene and declared the newspaper’s warehouses to be in “custody.”

Some of the newspaper’s journalists claimed that internet access and electricity were taken off during the raid, and that officials forbade them from using their cellphones inside the facility.

Pro-government media shared photographs of La Prensa’s warehouses on social media, stating that there was no need for the newspaper’s print edition to be halted.

“Abundant stationery is accessible in the warehouses of La Prensa newspaper so that the company may continue producing its publication,” Canal 4 wrote on social media.

The workers of La Prensa, on the other hand, claimed that there was insufficient paper to publish even one edition.

This is the second time the 95-year-old newspaper, which has been a vocal opponent of the administration, has suspended its print edition, having done so in 2019 when customs refused to provide original materials.

According to the Central American nation’s business organization, since Ortega took power in 2007, at least 20 independent media outlets have vanished owing to raw material confiscations and forced closures.

The Nuevo Diario, one of Ortega’s most vehement critics, stated three years ago that it had published its final edition due to a year-long government blockade on newsprint imports.

Customs held 92 tons of press items between 2018 and February 2020.

According to rights groups, the majority of the media that vanished did so after a brutal crackdown on anti-government rallies in 2018, which left at least 328 people dead and 2,000 injured.