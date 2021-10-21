Nicaraguan business union leaders are being detained as the crackdown intensifies.

According to authorities, the top two leaders of Nicaragua’s business owners’ union were arrested on Thursday, increasing the total number of government opponents held to 39 ahead of next month’s election.

President Michael Healy and vice president Alvaro Vargas of the Superior Council of Private Enterprise are being “investigated for the crime of money and asset laundering,” according to police.

Nicaraguan police have arrested a slew of opposition individuals since early June, including seven potential presidential candidates, journalists, and corporate, social, and political leaders.

The inmates are accused of plotting to assassinate Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, treason, and compromising the country’s sovereignty, among other allegations “”Applauding” sanctions and “inciting foreign involvement” are two things that come to mind.

“For carrying out acts that threaten independence, sovereignty, and self-determination, inciting foreign interference in internal affairs, requesting military interventions, and planning terrorist acts with funding from foreign powers, Healy and Vargas are being investigated.” “According to the police,

Jose Aguerri, Healy’s predecessor, was arrested in July on charges of conspiring to destroy sovereignty.

Critics claim that the wave of arrests is intended to eliminate any meaningful opposition to Ortega, 75, in the November 7 election.

Detainees have been kept under a contentious law passed last December that has been widely criticized as a tactic of silencing opponents and freezing out rivals.

Detainees are subjected to seclusion, daily interrogations, threats, and hunger, according to family members.

The prominent National Coalition of political and social groups called for a boycott of the election on Tuesday.

The Organization of American States, based in Washington, requested the “immediate release” of all opposition figures in Nicaragua on Wednesday.

Ortega, a former left-wing guerrilla leader, has been president since 2007 and is seeking re-election for a fourth time.

During Ortega’s second term in office, the National Assembly, which was dominated by his Sandinista National Liberation Front party, enacted a constitutional reform that removed term limits, allowing him to rule indefinitely.