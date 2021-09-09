Nicaragua has issued an arrest warrant for a well-known writer.

Prosecutors in Nicaragua ordered the arrest of an award-winning novelist who used to work as an advisor to President Daniel Ortega on Wednesday, making him the latest perceived foe to come afoul of the communist regime as elections approach.

Sergio Ramirez, the 2017 winner of the Premio Cervantes, the most prestigious literary award in the Spanish-speaking world, has been charged with “incitement of hatred” and “conspiracy,” charges that have previously been used in the arrests of candidates running against Ortega in November’s election.

Ramirez is also suspected of receiving funds from the Violeta Barrios Chamorro Foundation, a money laundering and national sovereignty weakening organization.

The charges were served on Ramirez on Tuesday, after he had a falling out with Ortega’s Sandinista National Liberation Front in 1995.

He had left the country in June after testifying against the Chamorro foundation in court.

Ramirez is also suspected of receiving funds from the Luisa Mercado Foundation, a cultural organization accused of attempting to “destabilize” the country by the prosecutor’s office.

Ramirez, 78, was a member of the Sandinista administration that took power in 1979 and served as vice president throughout Ortega’s first term, from 1985 to 1990.

In a bill passed by parliament in December, the Nicaraguan government charged 34 political opponents, including seven presidential contenders, of plotting against the country.

Ramirez was the author of the acclaimed novel “Divine Punishment” and the Alfaguara Prize winner in 1998 for “Margarita, How Beautiful the Sea.”

With only two months until the November presidential election, Nicaraguan judicial authorities have filed charges against 20 political opponents, including five presidential candidates, including Cristiana Chamorro, president of the Chamorro Foundation, which is named after her mother.

After defeating Ortega in the 1990 presidential election, the 75-year-old Ortega was re-elected in 2007.

