Nicaragua has begun the process of exiting the Regional Bloc following the election.

Nicaragua began the process of withdrawing from a Washington-based regional cooperation organization on Friday, two weeks after President Daniel Ortega’s reelection was rejected.

Nicaragua will leave the Organization of American States (OAS) in about two years if all of its requirements are met.

The Central American country’s assembly requested former Marxist guerilla Ortega to resign from the Organization of American States (OAS), which had declared the November 7 election “not free, just, or transparent, and lacked democratic legitimacy.”

In a letter to OAS General Secretary Luis Almagro, Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said, “I am writing to officially proclaim our unshakeable resolve to repudiate the OAS charter… that launches Nicaragua’s permanent departure and resignation from this organization.”

Ortega, 76, was re-elected to a fourth term with 75% of the vote, although the international community, notably the United States and the European Union, overwhelmingly disapproved of the outcome.

Nicaraguan authorities jailed around 40 opposition figures, including seven possible presidential candidates, in the months preceding up to the election, while simultaneously disqualifying the main opposition alliance from running.

Ortega faced no meaningful opposition as a result of the policies.

After the rebel overthrow of US-backed dictator Anastasio Somoza, Ortega ruled Nicaragua from 1979 until 1990.

He has been increasingly autocratic since regaining power in 2007 and has abolished presidential term limits.