NGOs in Greece describe the uphill battle for legitimacy as “like pushing a rock.”

Seas of rage, dreadful hours, and now red tape. Trying to get onto the government’s necessary NGO registry, according to refugee relief groups in Greece, is nothing short of an uphill battle, according to individuals with years of experience in the area.

“You deliver one (document), and they ask for something else,” a source familiar with the situation said on condition of anonymity.

“It’s like Sisyphus pushing up the rock,” the insider continued, alluding to the mythological ancient monarch who was doomed to roll a boulder up a hill for all eternity.

According to an AFP source, a number of organizations with a long history of assisting asylum seekers now confront a “hostile” atmosphere in Greece, while many newcomer groups are effectively waved through.

Following the establishment of an initial database by the previous communist administration, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ conservative government, which seeks to deter migration, announced new registry criteria in February 2020.

It claims it has a responsibility to screen all organizations and employees that come into intimate contact with vulnerable people on a daily basis for potential crimes such as sexual abuse and drug trafficking.

However, the rejection of veteran assistance groups, as well as the consequences for people they attempt to assist, has caused worry far beyond Greece’s borders.

Because Greece is a major entry point for migrants into Europe, the government has beefed up border enforcement, tightened asylum procedures, and reduced refugee aid.

Athens also took over EU-funded programs previously overseen by the UN Refugee Agency.

“We have regained control,” Notis Mitarachi, the Minister of Migration, stated last week.

A new legislation went into effect in September that makes it unlawful for charity to do maritime rescues unless they work closely with the coastguard or the coastguard is absent from the area and permits the operation.

Failure to comply includes a minimum fine of 500 euros ($565) each person, a 3,000 euro fine for the organization, and a one-year prison sentence.

The rule, according to Dunja Mijatovic, Commissioner for Human Rights at the Council of Europe, “would substantially impede the life-saving work carried out at sea by NGOs, as well as their human rights monitoring capacities in the Aegean.”

Two dozen humanitarian activists were put on trial in November on the Greek island of Lesbos for assisting refugees in reaching the island three years ago.

Greece has long been accused of illegally repelling migrants at sea, something it has categorically rejected.

The Greek ministers of migration, marine policy, and citizens' protection demanded the registry in a letter to Mijatovic.