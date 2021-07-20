NGO Named Among Potential Pegasus Spyware Targets: French President Macron

According to the NGO that leaked the list of numbers, phone numbers used by French President Emmanuel Macron and prominent members of his government are among the potential targets for the Pegasus malware distributed to numerous governments across the world.

Laurent Richard, the head of Forbidden Stories, told LCI television, “We found these numbers but we obviously couldn’t undertake a technical study of Emmanuel Macron’s phone” to ascertain if it had been infected with the malware.

“But it shows there was desire in doing it in any case,” he continued.

According to a representative for Macron’s office, “if this truth is verified, it is certainly very serious.”

The numbers were first released to Forbidden Stories, a Paris-based media nonprofit, and Amnesty International, who subsequently shared them with media outlets such as The Washington Post, The Guardian, and Le Monde.

According to the sources, Macron’s phone number was among 50,000 believed to have been identified as people of interest by clients of the Israeli business NSO, which developed the Pegasus cyber-surveillance system.

Activists, journalists, and politicians from all over the world have been targeted, raising concerns about widespread privacy and human rights violations.

More information about those who were hacked would be disclosed in the following days, according to news sites with access to the leak.