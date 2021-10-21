NFT To Sell ‘Vintage Of The Century’ Wine Collection

Dave Powell, an Australian winemaker, is preparing to become the first wine trader in the world to handle a full vintage line of NFT wines. Under the virtual label of OpenSea, which is under his new brand, Neldner Road, the Barossa vintage will be released as single-vineyard vintage wines this year.

The NFT market exceeded $10 billion in transaction volume in the third quarter of 2021, according to DappRadar, a startup that collects data on crypto-based applications.

According to Wine Industry Advisor, Powell, the originator of Torbreck and more recently Powell & Son, believes the decision to sell the vintage collection of 100 barrels in this manner is due to COVID-19 and geopolitics.

According to Businesswire, he remarked, “I’ve always loved to try new things, and when I found out about NFTs, it appeared to match nicely with wine.”

“This reminds me of the en primeur approach used in Bordeaux to sell wines.

“Like en primeur, customers who buy an NFT may have an advantage over typical wine buyers who will pay full retail once the wine hits the open market.”

According to WBMOnline, NFTs “ensure provenance, which is great, but it’s more about presenting my wines to a new audience who I hope would be interested in what we’re doing.”

According to the source, he continued, “Like the more ‘conventional’ NFT products, our wine is rare – just 100 barrels; it’s distinctive – every vintage is different; and it’s the original collectible – the oldest personal wine collection we know of dates back over 4,000 years.”

Powell has outperformed portions of ultra-luxury wine auctions such as the Naples Winter Wine Festival and the Napa Wine Auction, and has incorporated a package of one-of-a-kind experiences to compliment the wines in the NFT, as detailed below:

Some barrels come with a hologram of the barrel to display at home, and buyers who purchase numerous NFTs or the entire vintage can enjoy one-of-a-kind travel and hospitality experiences with Dave at his home.