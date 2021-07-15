News on marijuana: A key Democrat wants to introduce legislation to legalize marijuana in all 50 states.

The Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, proposed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday, would decriminalize marijuana. The measure would decriminalize marijuana and regulate and tax it, as well as remove it from the Controlled Substances Act.

The law would basically make apologies for the failing drug war by repealing federal marijuana sanctions and expunging nonviolent federal marijuana arrests and convictions. It would also give states the authority to select how marijuana is regulated.

Tax income would be used to support programs aimed at helping communities harmed by “the failed federal prohibition of cannabis.”

Senators Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) and Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) collaborated on the bill with Schumer.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer unveiled comprehensive draft legislation to legalize marijuana on Wednesday, kicking off a contentious debate in his chamber and making a big splash for one of his campaign pledges. https://t.co/iis998rQeL

“The drug war has been a war on people, especially people of color. The Cannabis Administration Opportunity Act “aims to address decades of harm to communities of color by removing cannabis from the federal list of controlled narcotics and letting states to enact their own cannabis laws,” according to a bill synopsis.

“Descheduling cannabis is an important step for people who have been targeted and harmed the most by the drug war, but it isn’t enough,” they added.

@SenSchumer has added his support to the legalization of marijuana on Capitol Hill. https://t.co/wu9qEeVhjx

Since Democrats won more clout on Capitol Hill following the 2020 elections, the drive to decriminalize marijuana has been expected. Schumer indicated in February that he will introduce a bill that would appease marijuana legalization supporters.

“I believe it is not enough to abolish cannabis prohibition; I believe we must also repair the lives of those who have been harmed the most by the failed war on drugs, particularly Black Americans,” Schumer stated.

I’m joining @RonWyden and @SenBooker in releasing a discussion draft of the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act today.

It’s our legislative plan to repeal the federal prohibition on marijuana and undo the harm caused by the War on Drugs, particularly in minority communities.

According to the Last Prisoner Project, 40,000 people are serving time in jail for marijuana offenses. Marijuana has been legalized in 18 states for recreational use and 37 states for medicinal use.

"Right now, I'm strategizing on the next steps," Wyden added. "We need fundamental reform, and you need legislation to do it." "We are in a position to move at the speed of light.