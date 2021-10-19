News from the cryptocurrency world: The first Bitcoin ETF sees a gain in its first day on the market.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), the first and long-awaited bitcoin ETF in the United States, gained almost 3% in its first day of trading on Tuesday.

Not the popular cryptocurrency, but CME bitcoin futures are tracked by the ETF.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy shares were trading at $41.51 at 1:20 p.m. ET on Tuesday, up $1.51, or 3.77 percent.

According to Sean Farrell, Fundstrat’s Head of Digital Asset Strategy, the ETF might spark a surge that would push the cryptocurrency above $168,000, according to Yahoo! Finance.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $63,258.46, up 1.96 percent, as of 1:40 p.m. ET.

Because of its volatility, Bitcoin has had a difficult time gaining ETF approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because most crypto exchanges are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), it is impossible to verify trading flow.

Gary Gensler, the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission, has previously compared the crypto market to the “Wild West.” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren have requested the government to crack down on the burgeoning market.

The SEC rejected asset managers’ bids to launch spot bitcoin ETFs in 2017 because none of them could show market resistance or manipulation, according to the regulator.

“What you have here is a product that has been overseen for four years by the U.S. Federal regulator CFTC, and it’s wrapped inside of something within our jurisdiction called the Investment Company Act of 1940, so we have some ability to bring it inside of investor protection,” Gensler said on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” on Tuesday.

“It’s still a highly speculative asset class, and listeners should be aware that it has the same volatility and speculation underneath it.”