New York’s Newest Skyscraper Attraction is Walking On ‘Air.’

How does it feel to be a thousand feet (300 meters) in the air? This week, a new tourist attraction in New York will attempt to answer that question.

The freshly finished One Vanderbilt tower, currently the Big Apple’s fourth-highest structure, will host “Air,” an art work by artist Kenzo Digital, which will open on Thursday.

In just 42 seconds, a glass elevator transports thrill seekers up the side of a building in Midtown Manhattan to a height of 1,200 feet.

They walk out onto three stories of glass and mirrors that give stunning vistas while also attempting to distort one’s sense of location, giving the impression of floating.

According to Kenzo, who is known for his collaborations with singer Beyonce, the experience “challenges the visitor’s idea of space and plunges them into a factory of silhouettes and skyscrapers.”

He describes it as “euphoric and multidimensional.”

The art work set it apart from the city’s other observatories, such as the Empire State Building, according to Nick Barat, who got a sneak peek as part of a press visit on Monday.

“It makes you reflect on your relationship with the city and with yourself,” he told AFP.

The spire of One Vanderbilt, which stands near to Grand Central Station, is 1,401 feet tall.

Only the One World Trade Center in New York, as well as the residential buildings of Central Park Tower and 111 West 57th Street, are taller.

It is possible to see more than 60 miles (100 kilometers) afar on a clear day.