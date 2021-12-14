New York State is being sued by a man who was exonerated in the murder of Malcolm X.

On Tuesday, one of two men unfairly imprisoned for decades in connection with the death of civil rights hero Malcolm X in 1965 filed a lawsuit against New York State seeking at least $20 million in damages.

Last month, a US judge exonerated Muhammad Aziz, acknowledging that he had been the victim of a grave miscarriage of justice in the high-profile murder.

In a statement announcing the complaint, Aziz, 83, said, “Those responsible for depriving me of my liberty and depriving my family of a husband, a father, and a grandpa should be held accountable.”

He also informed New York City that unless a settlement on damages is reached within 90 days, he intends to sue the city for $40 million.

His lawyers claimed they would launch similar claims on behalf of Khalil Islam’s family, who was unfairly convicted as well. In 2009, he passed away.

For more than half a century, the official record said that three members of the Black nationalist group Nation of Islam, which Malcolm X had recently repudiated, shot him as he approached the stage of a Harlem ballroom to deliver a speech.

In 1966, Aziz, Islam, and a third man, Mujahid Abdul Halim, were found guilty, but historians have long questioned that theory.

Halim, who is now 80 and was freed from prison in 2010, admitted to the murder but claimed the other two were innocent.

Following the debut of the Netflix docuseries “Who Killed Malcolm X?” in 2020, the investigation was reopened.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office and the two men’s lawyers launched a 22-month inquiry, which revealed that prosecutors, the FBI, and the New York Police Department concealed evidence that would have likely led to their acquittal.

In 1966, Aziz was condemned to life in jail, but he was freed in 1985. Islam, who was also sentenced to life in prison, was released in 1987.

On November 18, New York Judge Ellen Biben exonerated Aziz and Islam, prompting a round of applause in the courtroom.

The assassins were not identified, and no other reason for the murder was offered.

Malcolm X, along with Martin Luther King Jr., became one of the most prominent civil rights leaders of the twentieth century.