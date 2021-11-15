New Jersey proposes a bill that would provide millions of dollars in tax breaks to some Atlantic City casinos.

New Jersey senators are proposing to revive a bill that would provide financial assistance to Atlantic City casinos that have suffered losses due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

A state Senate committee advanced the plan Monday, which would remove two of the casino industry’s fastest-growing revenue streams from tax calculations that determine how much the casinos must pay the city.

Outgoing Senate President Steve Sweeney’s current version of the measure will exempt internet gambling and online sports betting revenue from tax calculations.

Casinos will be required to pay under the bill.