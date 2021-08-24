New Hope for the Future Stocks and crude get a boost from optimism.

In Asia on Tuesday, stocks and oil prices gained again, continuing a global rally fueled by fresh optimism about the recovery prognosis after Washington granted final approval to Pfizer-vaccine BioNTech’s and an increase in US Covid infections appeared to have peaked.

A request for greater economic stimulus from China’s central bank, as well as a plan to keep borrowing costs low, boosted sentiment in the region, while investors anticipate Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s policy statement later this week.

Markets have had a great start to the week, aided by bargain-hunting after a recent sell-off triggered by concerns about the fast-spreading Delta variant and anticipation that the Federal Reserve will soon begin withdrawing financial support.

Traders hailed news that the Food and Drug Administration had fully authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is expected to help push up immunization rates. New York’s three main indexes all rose Monday, with the Nasdaq setting a new high.

Around 52% of the population has been double-injected, but the trend has slowed due to widespread apprehension.

According to OANDA’s Edward Moya, the FDA’s move “now sets the door for many companies and government entities to enforce vaccine mandates,” and making them mandatory “may move the needle here in pushing the US closer to herd immunity.”

Analysts said data indicating that a recent increase in infections in the United States was waning lifted optimism, as numbers declined in the original hotspots and new cases in Florida and Louisiana slowed.

The apparent achievement of China in containing a troubling flare-up in the world’s second largest economy also helped to brighten the mood on trading floors.

The good news restored confidence in the worldwide recovery, which had suffered a setback earlier this month when several countries were obliged to reintroduce lockdowns or other containment measures.

Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Wellington, Taipei, Manila, and Jakarta all saw healthy rises on Tuesday, with Hong Kong and Seoul leading the way with gains of more than 1%.

The rally was mirrored in oil markets, as both main futures extended the previous day’s gain of more than 5%, the highest daily performance in nine months, as optimism about the rebound boosted demand expectations.

The commodity, like equities, has been losing a lot of money in August due to concerns about the Delta spread, but analysts believe prices will recover.

"Now that the Delta variant appears to be, the crude demand picture will improve.