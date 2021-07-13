New Covid rules have sparked a vaccination frenzy in France, as well as an online backlash.

Following President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement of limitations on the unvaccinated, including required testing to enter restaurants, a record number of French individuals scheduled appointments for Covid-19 vaccinations.

Following Macron’s broadcast speech on Monday night, the administrator of the major website for booking vaccination appointments claimed traffic was at an all-time high.

“We logged 20,000 appointments each minute, an absolute record since the start of the campaign,” Doctolib CEO Stanislas Niox-Chateau told BFMTV.

He noted that 926,000 people had booked vaccinations on the platform, with 65 percent of them being under the age of 35.

Macron declared that starting in August, anybody who wants to go out to eat or drink, board a long-distance train, or go shopping must present a “health pass,” which is either proof of vaccination or a negative test.

As part of the government’s attempt to combat the rising number of new cases associated to the Delta variation, the pass will be required to attend a festival, a theatre performance, or a movie screening.

Free Covid tests will be phased out in September “to encourage immunization rather than several tests,” Macron said in his speech, which was viewed by 22 million people.

In September, the president of state will order mandatory vaccinations for healthcare professionals, senior home personnel, and others who work with vulnerable individuals, following the lead of Greece, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

The moves caused outrage on social media, with the hashtag #Dictature — the French word for dictatorship – rising on Twitter amid suspicions that the government was sneaking in mandatory vaccinations.

Some people complained that the health pass infringed on their right to choose whether or not to get vaccinated, while anti-vaxxers promoted conspiracy theories about government-pharmaceutical-company ties.

Macron’s tweet from December 2020, in which he stated that “the vaccine would not be mandatory,” was also shared.

Marine Le Pen, France’s far-right leader, slammed the government for making vaccinations compulsory for healthcare workers, who will not be paid after September 15 if they are not vaccinated.

She wrote on Twitter, “We congratulated them at 8 p.m., considered them our everyday heroes, always there despite their poor salary and harsh working conditions.” “Now they’re being made to feel bad, and they’re being threatened with not getting paid, as well as indecent brutality.”

The head of the CGR Cinemas company, Jocelyn Bouyssy, told Franceinfo radio that he was "extremely unhappy" over the health pass.