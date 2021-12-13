New books and a January 6 investigation lift the lid on Trump’s final days in office.

The inquiry into a mob devoted to Donald Trump’s attack on the US Capitol on January 6 is increasingly focusing on the former president and his senior advisors — and what they did before the violence.

An appeals court decided last week that Trump cannot restrict the release of his White House papers related to the attack to investigators, and his former top of staff Mark Meadows faces contempt charges for refusing to testify.

So far, almost 300 people have been interrogated by the committee.

It’s building together a picture of Trump’s actions after losing the November 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, and the likelihood that he was trying to stage a coup in an unprecedented threat to US democracy.

Here’s a rundown of what transpired in the important weeks running up to the 6th of January, 2021:

Trump’s retaliation over Biden’s election triumph was more than a rage fit; it was a calculated campaign to keep power that the Republican had been mounting for weeks.

Trump concentrated his efforts on blocking Congress from certifying Biden’s victory on January 6 after failing to overturn vote counts in the states where he needed to change the outcome.

Attorney John Eastman set out for Trump a detailed strategy in mid-December to have then-Vice President Mike Pence, who was to preside over the certification, use legal loopholes to prevent Biden from taking over the White House.

Meadows was one of numerous people close to Trump who propagated that idea, as well as crazy conspiracy theories that the election was rigged, according to multiple reports.

Others in Trump’s camp devised legal arguments for Pence’s refusal to certify Biden.

Pence, who was under increasing pressure, sought counsel from former Vice President Dan Quayle in late December, who stated he was compelled to declare Biden’s victory.

However, recent testimonies and memoirs about Trump’s final months in power claim that Pence just could not refuse his master.

According to “Peril,” a book by authors Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, he added, “You don’t realize the predicament I’m in.”

“There are certain guys who claim I have this power.”

Meanwhile, on January 5 and 6, Trump, Meadows, and other White House aides communicated frequently with a “war room” in a nearby hotel staffed by Eastman, advisor Steve Bannon, and others, who were also in touch with Trump supporters on the streets.

Top officials feared Trump would try to admit defeat in the weeks after he refused to do so. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.