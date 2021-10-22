Netflix’s Japan Anime School is aiming to meet rising demand.

Hitomi Tateno is instructing the next generation of anime artists at a new Netflix-funded institution, armed with a set of pencils and a feather to clean away eraser dust as global demand for the Japanese genre grows.

Anime has shrugged off its reputation as a geeky subculture, attracting legions of new admirers during viral lockdowns, from blockbuster movie office success “Demon Slayer” to recent Cannes sensation “Belle.”

However, Japan is experiencing a scarcity of talented animators, in part due to the fact that most must stay in low-paying professions for years to learn the ropes, meaning that most of the time-consuming frame-by-frame sketching work is outsourced to other countries.

That’s something the US streaming giant hopes to alter with the WIT Animator Academy, which provides free training and a stipend for living expenses to a group of junior artists.

George Wada, president of WIT Studio, a major anime production firm that is partnering with Netflix on the training, compared it to other fast tracks into competitive industries.

“It may take years to master all the recipes as an apprentice with a great sushi chef, but you can go to a sushi academy and complete the entire curriculum in one year,” he stated.

The six-month workshop focuses on “in-between” art, or the frames that provide the appearance of movement between each “master” painting.

Tateno, who has worked on films ranging from Studio Ghibli’s “Spirited Away” to the cult classic “Akira,” has made a name for himself by working in the gaps.

“This job is similar to looming a rug. It’s a sensitive situation that necessitates patience “As she checked lines drawn by a student, the anime veteran told AFP.

“Many ambitious animators want to swiftly advance to a key animator job, and even if some wish to specialize in in-betweening, only a few will be able to make it.”

There’s no denying that the demand for animators is increasing.

In the 12 months leading up to September 2020, more than 100 million households around the world viewed at least one anime on Netflix, up 50% year on year, according to the US entertainment powerhouse.

The company expects that the academy would “assist the next generation of Japanese animators in spreading their wings to the rest of the globe through their works,” with plans to expand and provide tracks in other animation specialties in the future.

Netflix’s chief producer for anime, Taiki Sakurai, told AFP, “We will continue our efforts to encourage and nurture the talent that supports the animation industry.”

It's part of an effort to compete with Crunchyroll, the world's largest online anime streaming service.