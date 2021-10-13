Netflix’s Biggest-Ever Launch Hit Is ‘Squid Game.’

“Squid Game,” a dystopian South Korean drama, has become Netflix’s most popular series launch ever, with 111 million viewers since its debut less than four weeks ago, according to the streaming giant.

In this macabre universe, marginalized people are pitted against one another in conventional children’s games, according to the unprecedented global viral success.

While the winner can walk away with millions of dollars, losers are slain.

“Squid Game” has led Netflix charts in more than 80 countries thanks to word of mouth, particularly via social media.

Netflix tweeted, “Squid Game has officially hit 111 million fans, making it our biggest series launch ever!”

Using Netflix’s internal definition, which counts any account that viewed an episode for at least two minutes, the Regency romp “Bridgerton” premiered to 82 million households.

Following in the footsteps of K-pop band BTS and Oscar-winning film “Parasite,” the popularity of “Squid Game” underlines South Korea’s increasingly outsized influence on worldwide popular culture.

It’s also Netflix’s latest triumph in its quest to develop more international and non-English language programming. The French-language “Lupin,” for example, is the third most-watched series debut on the streaming service. “Squid Game” is available on Netflix in dubbed and subtitled versions in different languages, allowing it to reach a wider audience.

The world’s most popular streaming platform stated in February that it would spend $500 million on South Korean programs and films this year alone.