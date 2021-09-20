Netflix sweeps the Emmys with a sweep of ‘Crown’ and a win for ‘Queen’s Gambit.’

Netflix’s “The Crown” swept the drama Emmys on Sunday, finally crowning the streaming behemoth with a top medal on television’s biggest night, as well as outstanding limited series honors for “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Since its first original show in 2012, Netflix has changed the television landscape, but it had never won a major series award before Sunday’s presentation – the small-screen equivalent of the Oscars.

The top winner in the comedy category was Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso.”

For the first time in two years, a smaller crowd of major television personalities arrived in person for the event in Los Angeles, which was staged at a mostly outside site due to ongoing Covid-19 worries.

“We’re throwing a party right now. “I’m speechless, and I’m incredibly grateful,” said “The Crown” creator Peter Morgan, speaking from a remote London satellite center with fellow cast members and filmmakers.

The ill-fated marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana was featured in the fourth season of the hugely popular British royal series.

Olivia Colman, who previously won an Oscar for her role as Britain’s Queen Anne in “The Favourite,” won best actress for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II, her descendant.

As she accepted an award that was generally expected to go to her co-star Emma Corrin, who played a young Diana, Colman paid tribute to her father, who died during the Covid-19 pandemic and “would have adored all of this.”

Josh O’Connor, who won best actor for his role as Charles, called Corrin a “force of nature” and said working on the show was “the most satisfying two years of my life.”

“The Crown” also took home accolades for best writing and directing, as well as supporting actor honours, including one for Gillian Anderson for her depiction of Margaret Thatcher.

Its total, including technical honors given out before Sunday’s presentation, was 11 – matched with “The Queen’s Gambit” this year and one short of “Game of Thrones'” drama record.

On its release in October, “The Queen’s Gambit,” a limited series about a troubled orphaned girl who storms the world of professional chess, sent chessboard sales soaring throughout the world.

On stage, executive producer William Horberg said star Anya Taylor-Joy, “You brought the sexiness back to chess, and you encouraged a whole generation of girls and young women to recognize that patriarchy simply has no defense against our queens.”

"There is one thing that no algorithm or billion-dollar budget can create.