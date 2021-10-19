Netflix Subscribers Increase as a Result of Squid Game Promotion.

Netflix reported billion-dollar profits and brisk subscriber growth on Tuesday, beating expectations as global blockbusters like Squid Game garnered record numbers of watchers.

Analysts were concerned that a spike in Netflix subscriptions during pandemic lockdowns would be followed by a drop once the globe was reopened.

However, the streaming entertainment powerhouse reported a $1.45 billion profit in the third quarter on sales that increased 16 percent to $7.5 billion.

Subscribers increased by 4.4 million, more than doubling the growth witnessed in the same quarter of 2020, giving the platform a total of 214 million worldwide at the end of the period.

Netflix said it was ending the year with “what we expect to be our strongest Q4 content offering yet,” after releasing a lighter-than-normal slate of material in the first part of this year owing to Covid-related production delays.

In a statement, it added, “Our programming goal is to present members with a wide variety of high-quality material that is enjoyed and viewed in huge numbers.”

According to the Silicon Valley powerhouse, new seasons of original Netflix programs Money Heist and Sex Education were the most popular returning episodes, with 69 million and 55 million households watching each.

Squid Game became Netflix’s most popular show ever, with a “mind-boggling” 142 million households watching it in the four weeks following its premiere in mid-September, according to execs.

“The popularity of Squid Game is simply incredible; this show has been ranked as our #1 program in 94 countries,” Netflix remarked.

Netflix informed investors that Squid Game-themed merchandise was on its way to stores.

The Asia-Pacific region, which added 2.2 million Netflix members in the quarter, accounted for the majority of the subscription growth.

The potency of the Squid Game phenomenon, according to Joe McCormack, senior analyst at Third Bridge.

“Squid Game was Netflix’s most recent example of a global hit,” he said, “with two-thirds of the company’s total subscribers watching the series in the first four weeks.”

However, a Dave Chappelle comedy special that highlights questions about free speech and censorship has been condemned as transphobic by Netflix staff, plunging the company into America’s culture wars.

Chappelle reacts to critics who have accused him of insulting transgender people in the past in “The Closer,” saying that “gender is a fact” and blaming LGBTQ people of being “very sensitive.”

“You can shoot and murder a Black man in our country, but you shouldn’t hurt a queer.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.