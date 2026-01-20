Netflix Shifts to All-Cash Offer for Warner Bros. Discovery

Netflix has taken a bold step in its high-stakes acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, shifting to an all-cash deal valued at $27.75 per share. The decision, confirmed on January 20, 2026, signals the company’s commitment to a streamlined transaction, designed to deliver greater financial certainty to shareholders and expedite the closing process. This shift from a mixed cash-and-stock offer comes amid a volatile market environment, with Netflix’s shares seeing a modest rise of 0.7% even as broader indices like the Nasdaq 100 fell by 1.8%. The all-cash deal is expected to accelerate the merger’s timeline, with a vote on the agreement now scheduled for April 2026.

“This revised all-cash agreement demonstrates our commitment to the transaction and provides WBD stockholders with an accelerated process and the financial certainty of cash consideration,” said Greg Peters, Netflix’s co-CEO. The new structure, which eliminates the stock component of the original offer, is intended to simplify negotiations and provide a clearer financial outlook for WBD investors. Netflix’s deal is supported by an expanded $42.2 billion bridge loan package from major banks including Wells Fargo, BNP, and HSBC, reflecting the company’s strong cash flow and financial flexibility.

Revised Deal and Its Impact

The revised deal follows a competitive push from Paramount-Skydance, which briefly offered a competing all-cash bid to sway WBD’s shareholders. Despite this, Warner Bros. Discovery’s board continued to back Netflix’s offer, citing its superior valuation and long-term strategic advantages. David Zaslav, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, expressed confidence in the merger, emphasizing the strength of both companies’ brands. “This agreement brings us even closer to combining two of the greatest storytelling companies in the world,” Zaslav said.

As part of the deal, Warner Bros. Discovery will separate its two major segments—Warner Bros. and Discovery Global—into separate publicly traded entities before the Netflix acquisition is finalized. This complex transaction is expected to be completed within 18 months, pending the completion of regulatory reviews and shareholder approvals. The restructuring of Discovery Global will occur about six to nine months before the Netflix acquisition closes, providing shareholders with both cash and stock in the newly independent company.

Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery’s boards of directors have both unanimously approved the revised agreement. The companies have already filed preliminary proxy statements and antitrust documents with the SEC, paving the way for an expedited regulatory review process. As of now, both companies are confident the merger will proceed smoothly, with a final closing anticipated within the next 12 to 18 months.

This historic deal underscores Netflix’s continued dominance in the global entertainment landscape, consolidating its position with a vast portfolio of content, including films, TV series, and live programming. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Discovery’s iconic brands like HBO, CNN, and DC will enhance Netflix’s storytelling capabilities. Both companies see the merger as a transformative move, poised to reshape the entertainment industry and set the stage for future growth.