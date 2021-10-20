Netflix is preparing for a staff walkout and an LGBTQ rally in response to the Dave Chappelle special.

As outrage grew over a recent Dave Chappelle comedy special that activists feel is detrimental to the transgender community, Netflix executives braced for a staff walkout and rally in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Chappelle’s “The Closer,” in which the stand-up comedian believes “gender is a reality” and accuses LGBTQ people of being “too sensitive,” has engulfed the streaming giant in a fierce and extremely public debate.

The event, which organizer Ashlee Marie Preston said Tuesday had been shifted to a larger site due to “overwhelming demand,” will be delivered to Netflix content boss Ted Sarandos with “a list of firm asks.”

Although Preston stated that the march would stress “the safety and dignity of all oppressed populations,” organizers did not clarify their goals ahead of time.

Terra Field, a transgender Netflix employee, has requested that “The Closer” be given a content warning and that more “queer and trans comedians and talent” be promoted.

In a blog post published Monday, Field said, “A place can’t be a fantastic place to work if someone needs to betray their community to do so.”

LGBTQ organizations have slammed “The Closer,” citing research that relate stereotypes about minorities to real-world suffering.

Last week, though, Sarandos wrote to workers, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining “creative expression,” saying that “material on screen does not directly equate to real-world suffering.”

After crashing a virtual conference for executives, three employees, including Field, were reportedly punished, but later restored.

Another was fired for revealing internal information regarding the episode’s expense.

Film and television stars such as Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place”) and Jonathan Van Ness (“Queer Eye”) have recorded a video message expressing “love and support” for the walkout and demonstration.

Last Friday, acclaimed comedian Hannah Gadbsy, who has her own successful Netflix specials, referred to Netflix as a “amoral algorithm cult.”

Despite being accused of ridiculing transgender people in the past, Chappelle remains a tremendously popular comedian.

He compares trans women to the usage of Blackface, and jokes about threatening to kill a woman and stash her body in his car in “The Closer.”

Chappelle, who is Black, also claims that white homosexual people "are minorities until they need to be white again," and that LGBTQ communities have made more progress in the last several years than Black people have.