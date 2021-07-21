Netflix is counting on video games to help it grow.

Netflix, the world’s largest streaming service, announced on Tuesday that it attracted more customers than projected in the most recent quarter and that it will add video games to its entertainment mix to help it grow.

According to an earnings report, the firm concluded the second quarter with 209 million paid members and $7.3 billion in sales, up 19% from the same period a year ago.

The profit was $1.35 billion, down from $1.7 billion in the previous quarter. The net income number fell short of market forecasts.

After robust growth last year during the epidemic, which has now receded, the streaming leader said the virus had “created extraordinary choppiness” in its performance.

Netflix claimed it is “in the early phases of venturing into gaming” as production recovers from pandemic-related delays.

“We see gaming as a new content category for us, similar to our push into original films, animation, and unscripted television,” the streamer explained.

“Games, like films and programs, will be included in customers’ Netflix subscriptions at no additional cost.”

Following the release of the earnings numbers, Netflix shares were marginally higher in after-market activities.

According to eMarketer senior analyst Eric Haggstrom, Netflix appears to have hit a saturation point in terms of reaching homes in the United States, but has been able to hike prices and boost revenue in the US market.

“Expanding into video games, music, and goods may drive some incremental growth,” Haggstrom said, “but overall, growth in subscribers and revenue should be substantially lower than in the past.”

He also mentioned that Netflix has lost some market share to Disney+, a new streaming service that is just in its second year.

Netflix has hired a Facebook video game veteran to manage its gaming unit.

Mike Verdu was appointed to lead video game development at the Silicon Valley firm, which has openly stated that popular games like Fortnite compete for people’s online entertainment time.

Netflix has already experimented with games, publishing an interactive “Bandersnatch” episode of original series “Black Mirror” as well as a free mobile game based on its smash show “Stranger Things.”

The corporation has been gradually adding video gaming talent, but Verdu is a high-profile hire who could suggest a shift in strategy.

Netflix’s decision would open up a new and highly profitable revenue stream for the digital giant, with the worldwide gaming market currently topping $300 billion, according to an April analysis by consultancy firm Accenture.

