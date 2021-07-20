Netflix increases its audience, but profits fall short of expectations.

Netflix beat revenue and subscriber projections on Tuesday, but shares slumped as the leader in streaming television missed profit expectations in the most recent quarter.

The global streaming giant announced that it had 209 million paid members and $7.3 billion in revenue in the second quarter, up 19% from the same period a year ago.

The profit was $1.35 billion, down from $1.7 billion in the previous quarter. The net income number fell short of market forecasts.

The stock market also took note of Netflix’s forecast for lower growth in the current quarter than experts had anticipated.

Netflix subscriber growth falling short of forecasts is “not as horrible as it sounds” given the company’s current trajectory, according to Loop Ventures managing partner Gene Munster.

Netflix noted in an earnings announcement that “Covid has produced some lumpiness in our membership growth (greater growth in 2020, slower growth this year), which is working its way through.”

Following the release of the earnings numbers, Netflix shares dropped 3% in after-market dealings.

The pandemic, according to the streaming leader, has caused “unusual choppiness” in its performance following a year of tremendous growth that has now slowed.

Netflix claimed it is “in the early phases of venturing into gaming” as production recovers from pandemic-related delays.

Netflix stated, “We see gaming as another new content area for us, akin to our push into original films, animation, and unscripted TV.”

“Games, like films and programs, will be included in customers’ Netflix subscriptions at no additional cost.”

According to eMarketer senior forecasting analyst Eric Haggstrom, Netflix appears to have reached a saturation point in terms of reaching homes in the United States, but has been able to hike prices and grow revenue here.

“Expanding into video games, music, and goods may drive some incremental growth,” Haggstrom said, “but overall, growth in subscribers and revenue should be substantially lower than in the past.”

“In streaming, Netflix is now the big incumbent to beat.”

Netflix just hired a Facebook video game veteran to manage a gaming division at the streaming service.

Mike Verdu has been tapped to lead video game development at the Silicon Valley firm, which has openly referred to viral blockbusters like “Fortnite” as competitors for people’s online entertainment time.

Netflix has already experimented with games, publishing an interactive “Bandersnatch” episode of original series “Black Mirror” as well as a free mobile game based on its popular “Stranger Things” series.

