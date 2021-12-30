Netflix has launched an all-out war in India against Disney and Amazon.

In the Indian video streaming sector, Netflix has launched an all-out assault on Disney and Amazon. The American streaming video behemoth reduced its prices in mid-December in an attempt to grab market share against its main competitors.

Video streaming is a global industry that is rapidly expanding. According to Conviva, the intelligence cloud for streaming media, global streaming increased by 21% annually in Q3 2021. In Asia, video streaming climbed by 46 percent, with Western Asia leading the way with a spectacular 200 percent increase, followed by southeastern Asia with a huge 164 percent increase, and southern Asia with a 71 percent increase.

As the business matures, so does the battle among streaming behemoths to create the best global/local bundle and price to boost their subscriber base.

“The worldwide streaming industry is heating up,” says Keith Zubchevich, CEO of Conviva. “Subscription services are vying for every subscriber or watcher in their direct-to-consumer connection approach.” “It’s a competition between local/national streaming services and multinational media firms to gain as many subscribers as possible. Netflix has demonstrated that subscription price and acquisition/retention are highly correlated. Pricing actions will undoubtedly be the norm in this global fight for subscribers.” According to Dennis L. Reed II, chief of development at Homestead Entertainment, it will revolutionize the game in the Indian streaming market.

“Netflix lowering prices is a game-changer since Bollywood and Nollywood are significant in terms of genres that draw in the largest audiences in movies,” he said. “Netflix is clearly undercutting competitors like Tubi, Disney, and Amazon Prime. As a result, some discounts and tweaks will be made to other streamers. Disney Plus has different levels, so they may have to lower prices on several levels in addition to Prime.” Netflix’s aggressive pricing in India comes as the video streaming company runs out of profitable opportunities at home, as indicated by a long-term drop in economic value added (EVA) prior to the COVID-19 problem.

The difference between the return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted average cost of capital (WACC), or the amount of investment dollars required to create the return on invested capital, is typically used to calculate EVA.

EVA is a metric used by economists and financial analysts to assess a company's efficiency in allocating cash to viable business possibilities. EVA also indicates if the company creates or consumes.