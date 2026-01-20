Netflix Faces Critical Earnings Report Amid Warner Bros. Acquisition

Netflix is poised to release its fourth-quarter earnings report on January 20, 2026, amid significant anticipation over its high-profile acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. The results are expected to shed light on the streaming giant’s future prospects as it navigates an uncertain landscape marked by both promising and risky ventures.

Quarterly Earnings in the Spotlight

Investors are closely watching Netflix’s earnings call, set to follow the report, to gauge the company’s ability to sustain growth while facing mounting competition. The company’s plan to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, announced in December 2025, has attracted widespread attention. Should the acquisition close, Netflix would become the largest global streaming service, with 428 million subscribers. However, the deal faces intense scrutiny, with concerns over antitrust violations and competition from companies like Paramount Skydance.

On January 19, 2026, Netflix stock closed at $88.00, reflecting a sharp 29% decline over the past six months. Much of this drop has occurred since the Warner Bros. deal was made public, and despite the overall market fluctuation, the stock has remained in bearish territory. The company’s relative strength index (RSI) is at 9.53, signaling a strong downside momentum, while its 50-day and 200-day moving averages are considerably above the current price.

However, Netflix’s underlying financial health remains robust. The company reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.39, a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 36.82, and an operating margin of 29.14%. With a market capitalization of $372.88 billion and 222 million paid members globally, Netflix continues to hold a strong position in the market despite recent stock volatility.

What’s at Stake

As Netflix prepares for its earnings report, Wall Street analysts are forecasting a 28% year-over-year increase in EPS to $0.55, along with revenue of $11.97 billion—an impressive 17% jump from the previous year. This growth is attributed to Netflix’s expanding international footprint, a strong content lineup, and increasing advertising revenue. Hits like *Stranger Things*, a record-setting Christmas Day NFL game, and the Jake Paul boxing match have all played a role in boosting user engagement, helping Netflix to weather the content wars in a competitive industry.

Despite these positive projections, analysts remain cautious about Netflix’s near-term growth. KeyBanc’s Justin Patterson recently lowered his price target for Netflix from $139 to $110, citing uncertainty surrounding the Warner Bros. deal and tough comparisons with Netflix’s 2025 content slate. On the other hand, BMO Capital’s Brian Pitz remains optimistic, reiterating a Buy rating with a price target of $143. Pitz acknowledged that while 2026 revenue growth could slow to about 13.5%, Netflix’s core business remains solid, particularly driven by successful content releases.

The company also faces the challenge of integrating the Warner Bros. acquisition. Analysts predict that Netflix’s revenue growth will decelerate slightly in 2026 but emphasize that the company’s fundamentals, including strong user engagement, free cash flow, and manageable debt, position it for long-term success.

Further complicating the situation is Netflix’s premium valuation, with a price-to-sales ratio of 8.60 and a price-to-free-cash-flow ratio of 41.58, which leaves little room for error. The company’s high stock price is sensitive to any potential missteps in subscriber growth, content expenses, or margins. If Netflix fails to meet expectations, it could see further declines in its stock price.

In a surprising twist, U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed a purchase of up to $2 million in Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery bonds between mid-November and December 2025. This unexpected involvement from a high-profile figure underscores the significant stakes of the deal.

As Netflix prepares for its earnings report and its future with Warner Bros., the company’s trajectory remains uncertain. Investors and analysts will be watching closely, knowing that the outcome of this deal could reshape the future of the streaming industry.