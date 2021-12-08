Nestle Shares Flirt With Record-Breaking L’Oreal Sale of 8.9 Billion Euros.

Nestle shares hit a new high in Zurich on Wednesday after the Swiss food giant announced it will sell a portion of its investment in L’Oreal to raise roughly 8.9 billion euros ($10.2 billion).

Following the announcement, which came after markets closed on Tuesday, shares in the maker of Nespresso coffee pods and Maggi broths soared as much as 1.97 percent to an all-time closing high of 124.34 Swiss francs in morning session.

Nestle said it would cut its investment in the French cosmetics behemoth from 23.3 percent to 20.1 percent and use the proceeds to boost share buybacks.

While the decision was not “a significant surprise” and was “completely consistent with strategic statements made by the company,” Baader Helvea analyst Andreas von Arx called it “a positive signal.”

Nestle’s existing share repurchase program, which has already cost the company 12.7 billion Swiss francs (11.5 billion euros), will be replaced with a new one that would cost the company 20 billion francs by 2024, with 10 billion francs in 2022 alone.

Nestle purchased a stake in L’Oreal in 1974 at the behest of the Bettencourt family, who believed that if the left came to power in France, the company would be nationalized.

The shareholder agreement that had bound them since then – and served as a deterrent to any hostile acquisition – had been renewed on a regular basis.

However, the two parties chose not to extend their deal in 2018, six months after Liliane Bettencourt’s death and as activist fund Third Point pressed Nestle to sell its stake and reinvest in growth-oriented projects.

According to Jean-Philippe Bertschy, an analyst at Vontobel, this investment has delivered an annualised return of 11% for Nestle since 1974, excluding dividends.

Nonetheless, he said in a market commentary that “the proposed merger is prudent,” pointing to the options it opens up for Nestle in terms of takeovers and enhancing shareholder returns.

Martin Deboo, an analyst at Jefferies, described the deal as “excellent business for both” firms, but questioned whether it signaled the “beginning of an amicable divorce,” in which Nestle gradually divested from L’Oreal over the following few years.

On November 12, the stock reached an intraday high of 124.83 francs.