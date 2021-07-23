Nestle Changes ‘Inappropriate’ Chilean Cookie Name

Nestle Changes Chile’s ‘Inappropriate’ Cookie Name.

Nestle announced Wednesday that it would rename a famous chocolate biscuit in Chile due to complaints that the name was culturally “inappropriate.”

The international food firm said that the “Negrita” brand that has been sold in Chile for 60 years will be renamed “Chokita,” in the future, in keeping with a “culture of respect and non-discrimination.”

The “Negrita” is a chocolate-covered vanilla cookie.

However, it translates as “little black person” – the male equivalent “Negrito,” for which Uruguayan footballer Edison Cavani was recently penalized for racism, despite appeals from the star and even Spanish language authorities.

The names “negrito” or “negrita” as well as “gordo” (fat) or “gorda” (female), are extensively used as endearments in several Latin American countries, even toward persons who are not black or obese.

Nestle stated that the name change was made in response to a desire “to identify concepts that might be considered inappropriate, in light of the increased awareness of brands and their visual language regarding the use of stereotypes or cultural representations.”

Unlike an earlier iteration, the “Negrito” box no longer displays a black woman’s face.

In the 1990s, a model who appeared in a cookie advertisement admitted that she had to darken her skin for the advertising campaign.

The new name, according to Nestle, relates to the cookie’s chocolate and incorporates the diminutive “ita” suffix, which implies fondness in Spanish.