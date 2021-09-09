Nerve Disorder Is Listed As A ‘Very Rare’ AstraZeneca Jab Side Effect.

The neurological illness Guillain-Barre syndrome, which can cause temporary paralysis, has been identified as a “extremely unusual” side effect of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine by the European Medicines Agency.

The EMA stated in a statement Wednesday that a causal link was “considered at least a plausible likelihood” after 833 cases of the syndrome were recorded worldwide by July 31 from around 592 million doses of the AstraZeneca “Vaxzevria” shot administered.

According to the Amsterdam-based agency, “GBS should be added to the product information as a side effect of Vaxzevria.”

It went on to say that Guillain-Barre Syndrome was a “extremely rare” adverse effect, occurring in less than one in 10,000 persons.

The condition is a nerve irritation that can result in temporary paralysis and respiratory difficulties.

The highly rare condition affects an estimated 3,000 to 6,000 persons in the United States each year, with the majority of them recovering.

The EMA advised that a warning be added to the vaccine’s material, instructing users to seek medical help if they experience weakness and paralysis in their extremities, which can spread to the chest and face.

Guillain-Barre syndrome was identified as a “very rare” side effect of the Johnson & Johnson vaccination, which employs the same adenovirus technology as the AstraZeneca vaccine, by the European drug authority in July.

The US Food and Drug Administration cautioned in July that Johnson & Johnson’s dose posed a “increased risk” of acquiring the neurological condition.

Both regulators emphasized that the vaccine’s advantages outweighed the risks.