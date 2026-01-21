Nedbank Makes Bold Move to Take Over NCBA in KES 110 Billion Deal

The East African banking sector is set for a dramatic transformation after South Africa’s Nedbank launched an aggressive bid to acquire a 66% stake in Kenya’s NCBA Group. The deal, valued at KES 110 billion (approximately $855.5 million), will reshape the competitive landscape of regional banking and significantly shift control to Johannesburg.

The Offer and Structure

Nedbank’s takeover bid is a combination of cash and stock, with shareholders of NCBA receiving 20% of the deal value in cash, while the remaining 80% will be paid in Nedbank shares listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. This deal, valued at a premium of 1.4 times NCBA’s book value, has already led to a notable surge in the lender’s share price on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

For NCBA’s top management, the acquisition offers both challenges and opportunities. “Nedbank is the ideal partner,” said John Gachora, NCBA’s Managing Director, expressing optimism about the partnership. “Their $84 billion balance sheet will allow us to scale in ways we couldn’t have achieved alone.” He added that NCBA could become a “Pan-African bridge,” leveraging Nedbank’s regional strength.

The Regional Strategy and Impact

By securing NCBA, Nedbank is looking beyond its saturated home market of South Africa. The deal would provide Nedbank with a powerful presence in East Africa, where NCBA has a significant foothold, including 122 branches and 60 million customers across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and the Ivory Coast.

While 34% of NCBA’s shares will remain publicly traded on the NSE, the acquisition would mark a major shift in control, with the bank becoming a subsidiary of Nedbank. Questions surrounding the impact of this change on local decision-making, especially concerning credit policies for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Kenya, remain a point of concern for many.

The move highlights the ongoing trend of consolidation in Africa’s banking sector, with major players like Access Bank of Nigeria and now Nedbank aggressively expanding across the continent. As smaller regional banks look for survival strategies, mergers and acquisitions appear to be the way forward. For NCBA’s shareholders, the immediate financial rewards of this deal are clear, but the long-term implications for Kenya’s economic sovereignty and control over its financial institutions are still unfolding.