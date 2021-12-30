Nearly 500,000 Model 3, Model S, and Model X owners are at risk of a Tesla recall in 2021.

Tesla (TSLA) has issued a recall for roughly 500,000 Model 3 and Model S electric vehicles due to safety concerns that could put drivers at danger of crashing.

The recall affects 356,309 Model 3 cars from 2017 to 2020 and 119,009 Model S sedans from 2014 to 2021.

The rearview camera in the Model 3s may have a broken cable harness as a result of opening and shutting the trunk lid. This could prevent the image from being displayed by the rearview camera, limiting the driver’s rearview visibility and increasing the chance of a collision.

Tesla Service will evaluate the issue and, if necessary, install a guide protector and new cable harness at no cost to Model 3 vehicle owners.

The Model S EVs are being recalled due to a fault with the front truck hood, which may open abruptly while driving, blocking the driver’s view and perhaps causing a crash.

If the primary latch for the front truck hood is unintentionally loosened and the secondary latch is not engaged, the hood may open without warning, according to Tesla. The misalignment of the front truck latch assembly, which might prevent the secondary hood latch from engaging, could have caused this.

Tesla Service will inspect and reposition the latch component as needed to fix the hood latch problem at no cost to Model S owners.

Model 3 and Model S vehicle owners should get recall notices around February 18, according to Tesla.

Tesla customer service can be reached at 1-877-798-3752 if you have any questions concerning the recalls.

Tesla’s stock was trading at $1,075.55 at 11:03 a.m. EST on Thursday, down $10.64, or 0.98 percent.