NCBA Bank Sells 53 Vehicles in Online Auction, Starting from KSh 35,000

NCBA Bank is set to auction off 53 vehicles in an online sale, with some salvage units starting at an incredibly low KSh 35,000. The auction provides a unique opportunity for buyers, including mechanics and parts dealers, to acquire a variety of vehicles, ranging from luxury SUVs to heavy-duty commercial trucks.

A Wide Array of Vehicles

The auction will feature a diverse selection of vehicles located across multiple cities in Kenya, including Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, and Eldoret. Among the standout vehicles available are high-end Mercedes-Benz sedans and Ford Everest SUVs for those seeking luxury at an affordable price. For businesses in need of heavy-duty transportation, Isuzu trucks and Mitsubishi Fuso canters are also up for grabs.

However, it is the “fixer-upper” category that is likely to grab the most attention, with certain salvage units starting as low as KSh 35,000. These vehicles, which may have been in accidents or are otherwise damaged, could be ideal for parts dealers or garage owners looking to refurbish and resell components.

How to Participate

Gone are the days of crowded yards and heated bidding wars. This auction is fully digitized, and prospective buyers can place their bids via NCBA Bank’s online portal. Interested parties must first register, browse the vehicle catalog, and submit their offers. The bank has made it clear that all vehicles are sold “as-is, where-is,” meaning there are no warranties, and buyers are advised to inspect the cars in person before committing to their bids.

While the auction represents a chance for savvy buyers to snag a deal, it also serves as a reflection of economic challenges in Kenya. The number of repossessed vehicles suggests that many borrowers are still struggling to keep up with loan repayments, despite the broader economic recovery. For those selling, it marks the end of a difficult financial journey, while for the new owners, it could signal the start of a promising opportunity.