Navalny Charges Google and Apple With Being Putin’s “Accomplices.”

Jailed Following the removal of his voting app during the country’s parliamentary election last week, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny accused Google and Apple of acting as “accomplices” with the Kremlin.

“What shocked me in the recent elections was how faithfully the almighty Big Tech transformed into his accomplices, not how (President Vladimir) Putin falsified the results,” Navalny stated on Twitter.

As polls began across Russia last Friday, Apple and Google withdrew the opposition-run “Smart Voting” app, which advised supporters on how to vote out Kremlin loyalists.

Allies of Navalny accused the digital titans of “censorship.”

The imprisoned Kremlin critic claimed that the tech behemoths were headed by “cowardly and greedy” individuals.

“They talk about ‘making the world a better place,’ but they are liars and hypocrites on the inside,” he continued.

Navalny also expressed his dissatisfaction with Pavel Durov, the CEO of the Telegram messaging software. During the election, the Smart Voting bot was also removed from the app.

Durov, who was born in Russia, said he followed Apple and Google because they “dictate the terms of the game to developers like us.”

According to sources acquainted with Google and Apple’s decision, the decision was made under duress from Russian authorities, who threatened to jail local employees of the tech giant.

The move was greeted positively by the Kremlin, which stated that the internet titans had followed “the word and spirit” of Russian legislation.

After a three-day election in which the ruling United Russia party scored a landslide victory, the Russian opposition accused authorities of widespread voter fraud.

Putin’s opponents were subjected to a broad crackdown in the run-up to the election.

Navalny, who was jailed in January and has seen his friends arrested or fled the country, as well as his organizations being outlawed, had tried to undermine the Kremlin’s hold on parliament from behind bars.