NatWest Markets pleads guilty to fraud in the United States and is fined $35 million.

The Department of Justice stated Tuesday that NatWest Markets pled guilty and agreed to pay a $35 million fine to settle US criminal accusations that it committed fraud in the Treasury bond market.

Because the offenses violated previous settlements with the corporation formerly known as RBS Securities, US officials labeled the British financial heavyweight a “serial offender.”

“As we have repeatedly warned, a corporation that violates the terms of a government deal will face harsh penalties,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. “Today’s guilty plea by NatWest, as well as the resulting punishment, demonstrate just that.” NatWest Markets admitted to two charges of fraud using “spoofing” in the massive US Treasury market.

Traders in the gang placed orders with the intention of canceling them later in order to manipulate the market. The traders then profited from the price changes.

The trades took place between 2008 and 2014, as well as for about three months in 2018, according to a court filing by the Justice Department.

Inspector Eric Shen of the US Postal Service said, “For over six years, NatWest engaged in separate fraud schemes to influence the market and criminally gain themselves.”

The activity, according to the Justice Department, breached a 2017 non-prosecution agreement over NatWest’s fraudulent mortgage-backed securities trading and happened while the bank was on probation for conspiring to manipulate the foreign exchange market.

“We bitterly regret the past behavior of a few former employees, which has resulted in today’s guilty plea,” said Robert Begbie, NatWest Markets’ chief executive.

“These people’s behavior was abhorrent, and they have no place in the bank we have today.”