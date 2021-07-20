Nasdaq and Large Banks Unveil Private Stock Exchange

Nasdaq announced on Tuesday that it will replace its non-publicly traded company exchange with a joint venture that will be backed by Goldman Sachs and other financial heavyweights.

Nasdaq Private Market’s spin-off will allow private stock exchanges, and it comes at a time when many companies have chosen to remain in private ownership for longer before accessing public markets.

Employees of big tech firms, which dominate Nasdaq’s public trading platform, who are often compensated partly in company stock, have less opportunity to cash out as a result of the trend.

SVB, Citi, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley will fund the new joint venture, which will turn Nasdaq Private Market into a stand-alone entity. The deal’s terms were not disclosed.

Since its inception in 2014, Nasdaq Private Market has completed over 475 transactions totaling more than $30 billion in privately owned equity and other transactions such as block trades.

In a press release, Nasdaq stated that the platform’s current technology, customer relationships, and regulatory infrastructure “would offer a strong foundation for the joint venture to develop a full suite of liquidity options for private companies.”

According to Greg Becker, CEO of SVB Financial Group, parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, the trading platform will assist enhance employee retention in the IT business, “where access to talent is one of the major issues.”

“Innovation companies are staying private longer and need to be able to provide their employees with a safe and simple option to create liquidity while they expand their businesses,” Becker explained.