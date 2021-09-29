NASA’s Lucy mission will investigate Jupiter’s enigmatic Trojan asteroids.

NASA announced Tuesday that it will launch its first mission to explore Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids in order to learn more about the solar system’s creation 4.5 billion years ago.

Lucy, named for an ancient fossil that revealed information on human evolution, will launch on October 16 from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Its objective is to look at the two swarms of rocky things that orbit the Sun, one ahead of Jupiter in its orbital path and the other behind it.

Lucy will travel to eight different asteroids over the course of a 12-year voyage, starting with one in the Main Belt between Mars and Jupiter and then seven Trojans.

The Trojan asteroids, which number over 7,000 in all, are highly physically diverse from one another, despite the fact that they are in a very limited region of space, according to Hal Levison, the mission’s main scientist.

“For example, they have extremely diverse colors, some are grey, some are red,” he explained, the discrepancies reflecting how far away from the Sun they may have formed before taking their current route.

Lori Glaze, head of NASA’s planetary research division, adding, “Whatever Lucy finds will give us critical information about the creation of our solar system.”

Lucy will fly within 250 miles (400 kilometers) of its target objects to explore their geology, including composition, mass, density, and volume, using its onboard equipment and big antenna.

The ship was created by Lockheed Martin and features nearly two miles of cable and solar panels that would be taller than a five-story structure if laid end-to-end.

It will be the first solar-powered spacecraft to go this far from the Sun, and it will observe more asteroids than any previous probe. The mission will cost $981 million in total.

Lucy was named after the Beatles’ song “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds,” which was being played loudly at the expedition camp when the researchers discovered the fossil in Ethiopia in 1974.

The NASA mission’s official logo is diamond-shaped, as a homage to its history.