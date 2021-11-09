NASA postpones a crewed landing on the Moon until 2025 or later.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson informed reporters on Tuesday that the US will send a crewed mission to the Moon “no early than 2025,” officially delaying the launch by at least a year.

When the Artemis program was begun by former President Donald Trump’s administration, it set a target date of 2024.

However, the program has seen significant development delays since then, affecting everything from the vehicles to the space suits necessary.

NASA won a court fight last week against Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, which had sued after losing a lander contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

On a conference call, Nelson remarked, “We lost about seven months in litigation, and that has likely put the first human landing to no earlier than 2025.”

“The good news is that NASA is making terrific progress,” Nelson said, noting that the mission’s Orion crew capsule has been stacked atop the massive Space Launch System rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida since last week.

Artemis 1, the first uncrewed mission, is scheduled to launch in February 2022, followed by Artemis 2, the first crewed mission to fly by the Moon, in 2024.

Separately, before using the identical spacecraft for the crewed landing, SpaceX must do an uncrewed landing to test the lunar version of its Starship rocket.

Nelson disclosed that NASA had committed to a total development cost of $9.3 billion for Orion, which spans the years 2012 through 2024, an increase from the earlier estimate of $6.7 billion.

However, he warned that more financing from Congress will be needed to achieve the increased deadlines, noting that “the Chinese space program is growing capable of landing Chinese taikonauts considerably sooner than originally planned.”

“We’re up against a very ambitious and well-funded Chinese space program,” he added.

“NASA’s view, and I believe the US government’s, is that we want to be the first to return to the Moon after half a century.”

China, the world’s second-largest economy, has invested billions in its military-run space program, with the goal of having a permanently manned space station operational by 2022.

It has previously launched rovers to the Moon, including one to the far side, and plans to launch the first crewed lunar mission by 2029.

The Apollo 17 mission, which took place in 1972, was the last time humans landed on the Moon.

The Artemis program will involve the first woman and person of color to walk on the surface of Earth’s natural satellite, according to NASA.

The agency wishes to construct.