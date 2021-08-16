NASA is being sued by Blue Origin over a SpaceX moon contract.

Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ space company, is suing the US government for awarding a large Moon exploration contract to SpaceX’s competitor, according to a statement released Monday.

According to the statement, the company has filed a lawsuit with the US Court of Federal Claims “in an attempt to address the flaws” in how the contract was granted.

The $2.9 billion human landing system (HLS) contract was awarded to SpaceX, which is owned by Bezos’ billionaire competitor Elon Musk.

Other bidders objected, claiming that NASA was compelled to issue multiple awards and that the review procedure was unjust.

Blue Origin stated, “We firmly think that the faults identified in this procurement and its outcomes must be rectified in order to restore justice, create competition, and secure America’s safe return to the Moon.”

Since losing the contract, Blue Origin has pushed hard for the judgment to be overturned. It filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office, but NASA’s judgment was affirmed by the watchdog in July.

Blue Origin’s lawsuit was brought to NASA’s attention on Monday, and it is being investigated.

“We will go to the Moon with our partners and stay to enable science research, develop new technology, and generate high-paying employment for the public good and in preparation to send astronauts to Mars,” according to the statement.

NASA plans to return humans to the Moon in the middle of this decade and construct a lunar orbiting station as part of the Artemis program, before sending a crewed trip to Mars in the 2030s.

Musk’s business, which was founded in 2002, is now NASA’s most important private sector partner.