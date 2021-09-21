NASA has chosen a location on the Moon for an ice-hunting rover.

NASA stated on Monday that in 2023, it will place an ice-seeking rover in the Nobile Crater, an area of the Moon’s south pole.

The space agency is hoping that the robot will confirm the presence of water ice beneath the surface, which could one day be transformed into rocket fuel for journeys to Mars and beyond.

According to Lori Glaze, director of NASA’s planetary science division, “Nobile Crater is an impact crater near the south pole that was born through a collision with another smaller celestial body.”

It’s one of the coldest places in the solar system, and it’s only been studied from afar with instruments from NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and the Lunar Crater Observation and Sensing Satellite.

Glazer explained, “The rover will get up up and personal with the lunar soil, even drilling several feet below.”

The robot is known as the VIPER (Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover).

It has the dimensions of a golf cart – five feet by five feet by eight feet (1.5 meters by 1.5 meters by 2.5 meters) – and resembles Star Wars droids in appearance. It is 950 pounds in weight (430 kilograms).

Because the distance from Earth is so short – roughly 200,000 miles (300,000 kilometers) or 1.3 light seconds – VIPER can be piloted in near real time, unlike rovers on Mars.

The rover is also speedier, reaching a top speed of 0.5 mph (0.8 kph).

VIPER is a solar-powered robot that has a 50-hour battery, can survive high temperatures, and can “crab walk” sideways to keep its panels pointed toward the Sun to keep charging.

The VIPER crew aims to investigate how frozen water got to the Moon in the first place, how it stayed frozen for billions of years, how it escapes, and where it goes now in terms of the mission’s scientific goals.

Artemis is America’s plan to return humans to the Moon, and this mission is part of it.

The first crewed mission is scheduled for 2024, however it will most likely take place much later due to delays in numerous elements.