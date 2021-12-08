Napoleon’s sword and pistols sold for $2.9 million at a US auction.

The dress sword used by Napoleon Bonaparte when he attempted a coup in 1799, as well as five of his guns, were auctioned off for over $2.9 million on Tuesday, according to US auctioneers.

The item, which was placed up for auction by the Illinois-based Rock Island Auction Firm, was sold over the phone on December 3 to an unnamed buyer, according to company president Kevin Hogan.

The sword and five ornate handguns were originally estimated to be worth $1.5 million to 3.5 million dollars.

“The buyer of the Napoleon Garniture is taking home a very rare piece of history,” Hogan said of the $2.87 million sale. “We are glad to have provided them with the opportunity to buy such a historically significant artefact.” According to the auctioneers, the sword with its scabbard was the “crown jewel” of the collection.

Nicolas-Noel Boutet, the head of the state arms plant in Versailles, designed the weapon.

Napoleon is said to have given the sword to general Jean-Andoche Junot after he was declared emperor, but the general’s wife was compelled to sell it to pay off debts.

A London museum eventually found it and reclaimed it. According to the auction company, the former owner was a US collector who died lately.

The bicentennial of Napoleon’s death was commemorated throughout France in May.

The famous Corsican is one of the most contentious individuals in French history, with his enormous contribution to the modern state pitted against his imperialism and war-mongering.