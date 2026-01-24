Nandi Traders Threaten to Build Own Stalls Amid Market Construction Delays

Frustrated traders in Nandi County have issued a stern ultimatum to local authorities, threatening to take over the construction of market stalls if Governor Stephen Sang’s administration does not act swiftly to address years of delays and deteriorating conditions. The traders, who have endured operating in makeshift setups with poor infrastructure, now demand action or risk crippling the local economy.

The Kapsabet and Nandi Hills markets, the heart of trade in the region, have become a battleground for frustrated vendors tired of broken promises. The Kapsabet Market Complex, once touted as a transformative project, remains incomplete, leaving traders exposed to harsh weather and poor sanitation. Traders operate under tattered umbrellas and inadequate shelters, struggling to make a living amidst muddy walkways, poor drainage, and insufficient roofing. The situation has become unbearable, with public health concerns escalating as goods spoil in the rain.

The Stalled Construction

Joseph Kareri, a representative of the traders, expressed his disappointment with the stalled project. “Fourteen sheds were completed in October 2024, but then the work just stopped. We were told the funds ran out and work would resume in June, but that never happened,” Kareri said. “Six months of waiting while our goods rot in the rain—this is unacceptable. We can’t live off promises.”

The traders have also voiced concern over the potential misuse of funds, fearing that completed stalls could be handed over to politically connected individuals rather than the local vendors who have suffered the most. “We have offered to fund the completion ourselves, but the county must guarantee that we will be the ones to occupy the stalls,” Kareri added. This self-help proposal aims to give traders control over their own working conditions, bypassing what they see as the government’s inability to follow through.

The traders’ frustration is compounded by a backdrop of continued governance challenges. Governor Sang has promised to complete numerous stalled projects, including 69 early childhood education centers and market developments. He attributed the delays to the theft of construction materials worth KSh 200 million. However, many traders are skeptical, questioning how the excuse of missing materials could still be valid years after the alleged theft.

A Tipping Point

Despite calls for dialogue from the Governor’s office, the mood on the ground is tense. The traders have formed a committee to pool funds from their members, proposing a Public-Private Partnership model in which they would fund the construction of the stalls in exchange for long-term leases. If their demands are not met by the end of the month, the traders have threatened to withhold payments of market cess, further escalating the conflict.

This showdown in Nandi County highlights a wider issue facing many devolved units in Kenya, where infrastructure projects frequently stall due to financial constraints and procurement inefficiencies. For traders in Kapsabet, however, these broader issues are irrelevant. Their immediate concern is not economic policy but the basic dignity of being able to work under proper shelter.

“We’re not asking for charity,” declared a female trader from Nandi Hills. “We just want the right to work with dignity. If the Governor can’t give us a roof, he should step aside and let us build it ourselves.”