N.Macedonia is shocked and grieves for the victims of the Covid Clinic fire.

An explosion and fire raced through a hospital treating coronavirus patients in North Macedonia on Thursday, killing 14 people and leading the authorities to declare three days of mourning to begin immediately.

A fire broke out late Wednesday in Tetovo, west of the capital Skopje, in a temporary facility connected to the major hospital.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev described the fire as a “great tragedy” and promised to examine the origin of the blaze, which occurred on the 30th anniversary of the former Yugoslav republic’s independence.

Sabedin Elmazi, a Tetovo resident, told AFP that people were screaming inside. “When I got outside, all I saw were flames.”

On Thursday, emergency services cordoned off the area, with police and firefighters working in front of the Covid unit’s blackened walls, which was only completed earlier this year.

“I’ve lived on this street for 40 years. We’ve never seen anything like what happened yesterday,” said Nexhmedin Aliti, a neighbor. “I tried to go to the fire, but there was nothing I could do.”

The prosecutor’s office said autopsies had been ordered for all 14 fatalities, with some requiring DNA identification.

“We are investigating whether there are any other victims,” the office said in a statement, adding that no medical personnel were thought to have died.

Saso Trajcevski, deputy fire chief of Tetovo, said his crews were dispatched on Wednesday evening and took 45 minutes to put out the fire.

The health ministry sought a “rapid and efficient” investigation as the focus shifted to the origin of the fire.

Trajcevski had previously speculated that the clinic, which was a prefabricated structure, contained a lot of plastic, which aided in fanning the flames.

The health ministry stated that the construction was in good working order.

While some of those injured in the incident were taken to the capital for treatment, local news site Sloboden Pecat claimed that 12 patients from the Covid unit were currently being treated at the Tetovo hospital’s main facility.

“The medical personnel saved all of the patients who survived the tragedy when the Covid center burned down,” Dr Ilber Besimi told the publication.

Zaev had led the outpouring of condolences earlier, offering “heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the deceased,” as well as responses from the diplomatic community in Skopje.

"This morning, our thoughts are with the people of Tetovo," EU envoy to North Macedonia David Geer tweeted, adding that he had offered "every type of assistance."