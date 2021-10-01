Myanmar’s Junta is unlikely to allow Suu Kyi’s regional envoy to meet with her, according to a spokesman.

Myanmar’s military has stated that meeting with ousted pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi, an ASEAN special envoy tasked with fostering peace in the country, is improbable.

According to a monitoring group, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations has been under international pressure to help resolve the crisis in Myanmar, where more than 1,100 people have been killed in post-coup violence.

Brunei’s second foreign minister, Erywan Yusof, was named the bloc’s envoy in August after much fighting, and he has demanded unfettered access to all parties when he comes.

However, a junta official told AFP on Thursday that speaking with people facing prosecution would be “challenging.”

“We would allow meetings with official organizations,” said spokesperson Zaw Min Tun, without specifying when Myanmar would grant the envoy permission to visit.

Suu Kyi, 76, is on trial for a variety of allegations including violating coronavirus prohibitions during elections last year, unlawfully importing walkie talkies, and sedition.

If convicted of all charges, she could spend decades in prison.

Last week, her lawyers stated that the Nobel Laureate has yet to receive any meeting requests from local or international organizations.

“There would be no result unless [Suu Kyi] is met,” political expert Mg Mg Soe told AFP.

“Only when both sides have listened can they move on to the next step of how they can negotiate.”

Min Aung Hlaing, the chairman of the Junta, has pledged to organize elections and lift the rule of emergency by August 2023, pushing back a deadline set shortly after the coup.