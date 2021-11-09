Myanmar’s Junta Is ‘Open’ For Progress, According to a Former US Diplomat.

After a rare visit that drew notice, Bill Richardson, a former US ambassador turned global troubleshooter, said Monday that he believed Myanmar’s junta was open to working with the international community on humanitarian relief and potentially more.

Richardson, a former US ambassador to the United Nations and the governor of New Mexico, was photographed last week with military leader Min Aung Hlaing, who had just been ignored at an ASEAN regional bloc conference.

Richardson refuted rights activists’ criticisms in an interview with AFP, saying he hoped he had made progress, particularly combating the serious Covid-19 outbreak in the country formerly known as Burma.

“I’m hopeful.” On his return to the United States, Richardson remarked, “I’m hopeful that we achieved some minor progress that will lead to a better position.”

Richardson said, “I feel that they are receptive to additional communication,” but added, “It’s going to be challenging.”

The foreign ministry asked Richardson to look into ways to get Covid-19 vaccinations into the country, he added.

He said he recommended that Myanmar take in two million doses of Covax, an international alliance for developing countries, at first, and that he made special recommendations on food distribution to hard-hit areas of the country.

Richardson expressed optimism that he had negotiated an arrangement for the International Committee of the Red Cross to resume visits to prisons packed with political detainees, which had been halted due to Covid concerns.

He had previously stated that he had been able to free one prisoner, Aye Moe, who worked for his Richardson Center, which focuses on women’s empowerment.

“I’ve been criticized for a photo-op that I had with him, but I think it was worth it,” Richardson said of his encounter with General Min Aung Hlaing.

“I think that’s an easy give if I got a prisoner out who was very important to me, if I made progress on humanitarian and vaccination concerns, and allowed jail visits by the Red Cross — resuming them.”

“I’m not a government official.” Governments do not have my support. Myanmar’s people and administrations both do. “I’m just one individual trying to make a difference,” she says. The military deposed the elected government on February 1, putting an end to a shaky decade-long democratic transition and arresting civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Many diplomats were surprised to learn that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which is famed for its non-interference, had intervened.