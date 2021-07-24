Myanmar rebels claim China has provided them with covid jabs.

China has provided around 10,000 Covid vaccinations to a Myanmar rebel group operating along its southern border, according to a spokesman, as Beijing tries to stem the flow of cases from the country’s coup-plagued country.

Since the military took power in February, Myanmar has been in chaos, with a resurgent virus outbreak and many hospitals devoid of pro-democracy medical personnel.

According to Col Naw Bu, a KIA spokeswoman, the Kachin Independence Army, which has conducted a decades-long insurgency in Myanmar’s far north, has received 10,000 immunizations from Yunnan authorities.

“KIA requested assistance from China, and China provided vaccine assistance,” he claimed, without detailing which shot the group received or when the initial batch arrived.

He said that some of the photographs were paid for and others were donated, but he didn’t go into detail.

An increase in the number of cases in Myanmar has alarmed authorities on both sides of the country’s porous border with China.

Beijing recorded 57 new infections statewide earlier this month, the biggest daily tally since late January, including fifteen in Ruili, near Myanmar.

According to health officials in Yunnan province, 12 of those killed were Myanmar nationals.

Myanmar officials said locals living near the Chinese border would be given precedence when a batch of 736,000 donated Sinopharm pills landed in Yangon on Thursday.

Beijing wields enormous power in Myanmar and has so far refrained from labeling the military operation a coup.

Observers believe it also retains links with ethnic militias that have been fighting the army for decades along the long China border.

Since the coup, the KIA has fought with the government’s soldiers on a periodic basis.

The military initiated air strikes against the organization in May, and it subsequently told AFP that during heavy fighting in the country’s far north, it had shot down a helicopter gunship.