Myanmar military-backed businesses are banned from all Meta platforms.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has said that it will prohibit all pages and accounts associated with Myanmar military-backed enterprises, extending its restrictions on the country’s armed forces.

Myanmar’s secretive military has a varied range of business interests, including beer, tobacco, transportation, textiles, tourism, and banking.

Activists and human rights organizations claim that they supported crackdowns and abuses even before the February coup that deposed Aung San Suu Kyi and initiated a deadly crackdown on dissent.

Due to the junta’s use of lethal force against anti-coup demonstrators, Facebook banned any accounts associated to the military, popularly known as the Tatmadaw, in late February.

It also made it illegal for military-affiliated businesses to advertise on its platforms.

Meta said in a statement on Tuesday that it will “now also remove Pages, Groups, and Accounts representing military-controlled enterprises.”

The decision was made “on the basis of significant documentation by the international community of these enterprises’ direct role in fueling the Tatmadaw’s ongoing atrocities and human rights violations in Myanmar,” according to the statement.

It stated that it would base its actions on the findings of a 2019 UN fact-finding investigation examining the military’s commercial interests.

As of Wednesday, the pages of Myawaddy Trading Ltd, Myawaddy Bank, and Myanma Beer, all of which were featured in the 2019 report, were inaccessible.

A page for a film production company purportedly managed by junta chief Min Aung Hlaing’s daughter was also taken down.

When asked by AFP how long it would take to block all of the pages, Meta did not react.

For years, the social media behemoth — Myanmar’s most popular and powerful site — has been chastised for failing to respond effectively to abusive messages, notably those directed towards the country’s Rohingya Muslims.

It has been accused of being reluctant to respond to abusive posts depicting Rohingya as second-class citizens, so bolstering support for a military operation that led over 740,000 Rohingya to escape the nation in 2017.

On Monday, Rohingya refugees filed a $150 billion lawsuit against Facebook, alleging that the social media site fails to combat hate speech, worsening violence against the vulnerable minority.

According to the complaint, the algorithms that power the California-based corporation promote falsehoods and radical ideas, which leads to real-world violence.

In the United States and Europe, Facebook has come under fire for spreading misleading information, particularly in relation to elections and the coronavirus.

The company has formed ties with a number of media outlets, including AFP, with the goal of verifying internet content and removing those that are false.