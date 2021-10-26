Myanmar is the center of attention at the summit, with the Junta Chief barred.

Coup-hit As international pressure rises on Myanmar’s military rule, the country’s horrific crisis will take center stage at a Southeast Asian meeting Tuesday that the country’s junta commander has been forbidden from attending.

The virtual meeting sets off three days of ASEAN meetings, with US President Joe Biden, as well as Chinese and Russian leaders, expected to attend later in the week.

Myanmar will be at the forefront of Tuesday’s regional leaders’ meeting, with the country still in upheaval following the military takeover in February and the accompanying violent crackdown on dissent.

Faced with requests to defuse the crisis, ASEAN, which includes Myanmar, has drafted a roadmap aimed at restoring peace, but the junta’s adherence to the plan has been questioned.

The group last week decided to ban junta head Min Aung Hlaing, who seized power in the coup, from this week’s talks due to his unwillingness to meet with ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Myanmar’s brief trial with democracy was snuffed out by the coup, and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi is now facing a slew of charges in a junta court that may land her in prison for decades.

The junta criticized Min Aung Hlaing’s removal as a breach of the bloc’s norm of non-interference in member nations’ affairs, calling it an unusual snub from an organization that has been chastised for being ineffective.

The 10-member grouping has invited Chan Aye, the director-general of the junta-appointed foreign affairs ministry, to speak in lieu of the leader, but it is unclear whether the regime will allow him to do so.

The move to expel the junta chief, according to Aaron Connelly of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, was “very significant.”

“It is the most serious sanction that ASEAN has ever imposed on a member state, and it is in direct response to the (junta’s) noncompliance,” he said at a panel discussion on Monday.

However, observers believe the bloc is unlikely to move farther, such as suspending Myanmar, and see little possibility of choices at this week’s meetings prompting the junta to shift course.

“ASEAN is split on Myanmar… There won’t be any meaningful progress,” a Southeast Asian diplomat told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

While some member states, including as Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia, have pressed for the EU to act in reaction to the takeover, others with more authoritarian governments have been quiet.

