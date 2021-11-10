Myanmar accuses an American journalist of terrorism and sedition.

According to his lawyer, Myanmar’s government has accused a US journalist jailed since May with sedition and terrorism, both of which carry a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

Since a February coup, the Southeast Asian country has been in upheaval, with the military attempting to quell widespread democracy movements and stamp out opposition.

Danny Fenster, who was arrested in May as he attempted to flee the country, was charged with anti-terror and sedition charges, according to his lawyer Than Zaw Aung.

The maximum term for a conviction under the counter-terrorism law is life in prison.

On November 16, the trial is set to begin.

Fenster, 37, had been working for Frontier Myanmar for almost a year and was on his way home to see his family when he was apprehended.

He is already on trial in Yangon’s Insein prison for allegedly promoting opposition against the military, unlawful association, and violating immigration legislation.

“He’s lost a lot of weight,” Than Zaw Aung observed.

Fenster said he was “disappointed” to learn of the latest allegations, which were filed on Tuesday.

They came just days after Bill Richardson, a former US diplomat and hostage negotiator, visited with junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in the capital Naypyidaw, bringing the junta some much-needed attention.

Richardson has negotiated the release of convicts and US personnel in North Korea, Cuba, Iraq, and Sudan in the past, and he is currently attempting to liberate US-affiliated captives in Venezuela.

The former UN ambassador expressed optimism that he had negotiated a deal enabling the International Committee of the Red Cross to resume visits to prisons, which have been overrun with political detainees.

Richardson said the State Department urged him not to bring up Fenster’s situation during his visit, but he declined to elaborate.

During a conference call with American journalists in August, family members stated Fenster contracted Covid-19 during his detention.

Since the military deposed Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected administration, Myanmar has been in chaos.

According to a local monitoring group, security personnel have killed over 1,200 individuals in a crackdown on opposition.

As the junta strives to tighten control over the flow of information by limiting internet access and cancelling the licenses of local media outlets, the press has also been constrained.

Several journalists critical of the military regime were released last month as part of a junta amnesty to coincide with a Buddhist festival.

According to Reporting ASEAN, a monitoring group, more than 100 journalists have been imprisoned since the putsch.